Police identify Friday night stabbing victim

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police have identified a man who died Friday night after being stabbed.

Police say 60-year-old Kenneth Brasher was found on John Williams Road near East Chester Street around 9:30 p.m. Friday.

Police say Brasher was on the ground, and appeared to have been stabbed.

He was taken to Jackson-Madison County General Hospital, where he later died.

Investigators are not looking for any suspects at this time. However, the investigation remains ongoing.