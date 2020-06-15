Police investigate stabbing death in East Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Late Friday night, the Jackson Police Department responded to a call of a man bleeding on the ground on Jo

hn Williams Road in east Jackson.

When police arrived at the scene around 9:30 that night, they found a 60-year old male, Kenneth Brasher, stabbed and bleeding. He was quickly transported to Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. However, Brasher later died from his injuries.

On Monday morning, investigators with the JPD were back at the scene, looking around the area for any clues.

Right near the scene is an equipment repair business. One of the employees told WBBJ that they had security cameras, and that law enforcement asked to review the footage.

It is unknown if the incident was caught on camera.

The investigation is still ongoing.

According to the Jackson Police Department, they are not looking for any suspects at this time. A representative from the department responded to a request Monday afternoon, and said they could not confirm any more details.