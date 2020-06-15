Slightly Cooler Today And Tuesday

Weather Update – 8:14 a.m. – Monday, June 15th –

A backdoor cold front in from our northeast is keeping the slight chance of a shower around thru the early noon period. Otherwise, a slightly cooler and less humid day ahead. Highs in the lower 80’s under gradually clearing skies in the afternoon. A couple of shower will be likely near the Mississippi River counties. Overall, the pattern is looking dry for the next several days with gradually rebounding temperatures to around the lower 90’s towards the end of the week.

It’ll be a bit cooler tomorrow with highs expected in the lower 80s. This is thanks to that front that will usher in slightly cooler air. It will keep temperatures below average a couple of days before an upper ridge out in the Central Plains expands east and brings back the heat!

We will remain rain free as that ridge continues to build in. Our next chance for rain really won’t be likely until next weekend.

