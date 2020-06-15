UTM Skyhawk masks on sale now to the public

MARTIN, Tenn. – The University of Tennessee at Martin’s athletic department announced Monday they are making their one-of-a-kind Skyhawk masks available for purchase.

The navy face covering features the orange and white beak design from the official Skyhawk logo.

To order, submit an email request to Danelle Fabianich at danellef@utm.edu.

The masks are $10 each for cash payments and in-person pickup at the Skyhawk Athletics Suite, located in the Kathleen and Tom Elam Center. If masks need to be mailed, they are available for $12 each.

Credit card payment is also an option. The buyer will need to provide a phone number in their initial email correspondence with Fabianich and card information will be collected over a phone call.