31,830 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 493 deaths, 2,146 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 31,830 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, June 16. In addition, 493 people have died and 2,146 have been hospitalized. Another 20,710 have recovered.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Tuesday. The report shows 218 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 21 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 65

Bedford County – 392

Benton County – 8

Bledsoe County – 614

Blount County – 110

Bradley County – 302

Campbell County – 25

Cannon County – 34

Carroll County – 36

Carter County — 22

Cheatham County – 158

Chester County – 12

Claiborne County – 15

Clay County – 11

Cocke County – 27

Coffee County – 96

Crockett County — 19

Cumberland County – 137

Davidson County – 7,016

Decatur County – 14

DeKalb County – 41

Dickson County – 138

Dyer County – 106

Fayette County – 183

Fentress County – 15

Franklin County – 63

Gibson County – 69

Giles County – 22

Grainger County – 22

Greene County – 55

Grundy County – 36

Hamblen County – 88

Hamilton County – 1,836

Hancock County – 1

Hardeman County — 225

Hardin County – 40

Hawkins County – 35

Haywood County — 37

Henderson County — 19

Henry County — 35

Hickman County – 62

Houston County – 10

Humphreys County – 18

Jackson County – 20

Jefferson County – 46

Johnson County – 25

Knox County – 569

Lake County – 689

Lauderdale County – 68

Lawrence County – 70

Lewis County — 5

Lincoln County – 47

Loudon County – 210

Macon County – 209

Madison County – 183

Marion County – 49

Marshall County – 43

Maury County – 171

McMinn County – 169

McNairy County — 31

Meigs County – 30

Monroe County – 91

Montgomery County – 341

Moore County – 5

Morgan County — 21

Obion County — 67

Overton County – 38

Perry County – 28

Pickett County — 4

Polk County – 29

Putnam County – 613

Rhea County – 239

Roane County – 32

Robertson County – 657

Rutherford County – 1,820

Scott County – 14

Sequatchie County – 22

Sevier County – 285

Shelby County – 7,104

Smith County – 43

Stewart County — 16

Sullivan County – 70

Sumner County – 1,112

Tipton County – 525

Trousdale County – 1,460

Unicoi County – 52

Union County — 9

Van Buren County – 5

Warren County – 35

Washington County – 91

Wayne County – 64

Weakley County — 32

White County – 49

Williamson County – 723

Wilson County – 537

Out of state – 504

Pending – 190

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

White – 13,346

Black or African-American – 6,712

Other/Multiracial – 5,072

Asian – 484

Pending – 6,216

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 14,875

Hispanic – 8,242

Pending – 8,713

Gender:

Female – 13,793

Male – 17,049

Pending – 988

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.