5 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — Five new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 190, according Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Deaprtment.

The health department says the most recent patients are:

a 92-year-old man, who is not hospitalized

a 22-year-old man, whose hospitalization is unknown

a 34-year-old woman, who is not hospitalized

a 70-year-old woman, whose hospitalization is unknown

a 70-year-old man, whose hospitalization is unknown

Health department epidemiologists are still trying to reach those patients whose hospitalization status is unknown, and are reaching out to anyone who has had close contact with the patients.

One Madison County resident is currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 122 (64.2%)

38301: 46 (24.2%)

38356: 5 (2.6%)

38391: 4 (2.1%)

38366: 1 (0.5%)

38343: 4 (2.1%)

38313: 4 (2.1%)

38392: 1 (0.5%)

38355: 1 (0.5%)

38362: 2 (1.2%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 114 (60%)

White: 58 (30%)

Asian: 5 (3%)

Hispanic: 2 (1%)

Other: 5 (3%)

Unspecified: 6 (3%)

Gender:

Female: 106 (56%)

Male: 84 (44%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 174 (92%)

Not recovered: 8 (4%)

Better: 3 (1.5%)

Unknown: 3 (1.5%)

Deaths: 2 (1%)

Age: