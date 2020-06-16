High School Football Preview: Chester County Eagles

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Regrouping and rebuilding have been key themes surrounding the Chester County football program.

Despite having time off during the quarantine period, the off-season has been a time of growth for the Eagles, who return several pieces from last year’s team. Led by a strong junior class, head coach Steve Robinson’s group has seen tremendous improvement and maturity not just physically, but mentally in regards to understanding the game of football.

Even in the early summer months, the Chester County coaching staff has already instilled a clear mindset when it comes to approaching the 2020 season.

“Fight for what you believe in, fight for this school, fight for your team, fight for your teammates, fight for each other,” said Robinson. “And that mentality through our off-season and stuff we did you know, in December, and January, February, our kids bought into that.”

The Eagles will look to carry that same philosophy into Week 1 of the season, when they travel to Fayette Ware.