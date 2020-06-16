High School Football Preview: South Side Hawks

JACKSON, Tenn. — In recent years, the South Side Hawks have been a threat within the talented group of schools that make up Region 6 4A.

Heading into the 2020 season, they plan to continue that trend. Last year, the Hawks were hit with multiple injuries in just the first few games, concluding with a 4th place finish in the region standings and a first round playoff exit. As a result, head coach Tyler Reeder’s group is more than motivated to get back to work.

This summer, the Hawks have been primarily focusing on finishing and paying close attention to the small details of the game.

“It’s been nice, all the kids have been here,” said Reeder. “We’ve been getting after it, we’re just, you know, three months behind trying to play catch up and keep them healthy all at the same time, you know it’s been interesting.”

“We’ve been taking more advantage of it, because it could be taken from us at any time,” said senior cornerback William Hill. “No one knew that Covid was going to come, so I feel that now that we got it back we take more advantage of it now. I feel that the quarantine made us way closer, because we’ve been away from each other we’re not really used to that.”

South Side will look to continue to build that strong team chemistry into the regular season, when they host Ripley for Week 1.