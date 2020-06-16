Mugshots : Madison County : 06/15/20 – 06/16/20

1/11 Jonathon Woodruff Violation of community corrections, failure to appear

2/11 Courtney Browder Violation of probation

3/11 Damonte R. Bailey Aggravated domestic assault, vandalism

4/11 Hershel Hurst Violation of community corrections

5/11 Jeremy Forrest Aggravated assault, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

6/11 Marquez Fleming Simple domestic assault, vandalism

7/11 Antario Montgomery Vandalism

8/11 Patrick Fuller Simple domestic assault



9/11 Paul Johnson Simple domestic assault

10/11 Rodrquez A. Moore Failure to appear

11/11 Samatha Green Unlawful drug paraphernalia























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/15/20 and 7 a.m. on 06/16/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.