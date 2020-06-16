Mugshots : Madison County : 06/15/20 – 06/16/20 June 16, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/11Jonathon Woodruff Violation of community corrections, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 2/11Courtney Browder Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 3/11Damonte R. Bailey Aggravated domestic assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 4/11Hershel Hurst Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 5/11Jeremy Forrest Aggravated assault, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 6/11Marquez Fleming Simple domestic assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 7/11Antario Montgomery Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 8/11Patrick Fuller Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 9/11Paul Johnson Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 10/11Rodrquez A. Moore Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 11/11Samatha Green Unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/15/20 and 7 a.m. on 06/16/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest