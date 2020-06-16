Quiet Weather Ahead

Weather Update – 8:45 p.m. – Tuesday, June 16th

It is that time of the year. Use sunscreen today!

Another pleasant day in west Tennessee! Skies will remain sunny with only a very small chance of a pop up shower near the Tennessee River in the afternoon. The dry weather is expected to continue this week with high pressure keeping things dry and hot through the rest of Spring. The Summer Solstice is Saturday, June 20th at 4:44 p.m. CDT.

TODAY

Mostly sunny skies with light northeast breezes and a high of 83-86 degrees.

TONIGHT

Clear skies and calm winds with a low of 59-62.

Just like today, you can expect a warm and sunny day tomorrow with temperatures peaking in the middle 80s. Tomorrow will be the 8th day in a row without rain in Jackson – a streak we’ve not reached since the middle of November of last year. We’ll have a breeze at times on Tuesday with winds from the northeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour. Later this week the temperatures and humidity will be higher, so expect Saturday to feature a heat index in the middle 90s. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

