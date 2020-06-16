Rain Remains Unlikely in the Forecast All Week

Weather Update – 7:00 p.m. – Tuesday, June 16th

Clear skies continued today in West Tennessee and we remained rain-free for the 7th day in a row. On average, the first dry week of the year happens in the middle of March, so we were 3 months behind schedule in 2020. The last time we had rainfall was when Tropical Depression Cristobal came through the Mid-South bringing 3 – 4″ of rain to some areas. Besides areas that had flash flooding that day, West Tennessee has mostly experienced drier-than-average weather over the last 30 days.

TONIGHT

Temperatures will drop to around 60°F at the coolest point of the night with light winds from the northeast. That will put overnight lows about 5°F warmer than they were last night and will start a trend toward warmer and more humid weather for the rest of the week.

Temperatures will be slightly warmer on Wednesday with highs in the middle to upper 80s. Winds will be lighter tomorrow, only at 5 mph from the northeast so you may notice it not only is hotter outside but that it feels hotter too. Expect the weather to gradually get more humid through the rest of the week with temperatures soon feeling like they’re in the 90s again. The heat index is forecast to be in the 90s on Friday and Saturday. However, it won’t be until the weekend, and especially on Father’s Day that the chance for rain starts to return. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

