The AMP to host Unity Worship Night

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson AMP at the Market Amphitheater will host the Unity Worship Night on Friday, June 19.

The event is an opportunity for the community to come together for live contemporary and gospel worship music. Is is intended as a time of prayer to believe for unity, peace, healing, restoration, and revival in the community and nation.

The event will take place from 7:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. on Friday, June 19, and all are welcome to attend.

Food will be provided by local food trucks, and guests are encouraged to bring a lawn chair.

Social distancing and face coverings are recommended for those in attendance.

Click here for more information.