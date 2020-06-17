191 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Madison County; 174 recovered

JACKSON, Tenn. – The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department received positive test results for one more confirmed case of COVID-19, bringing Madison County’s total to 191.

The health department says the most recent patients is a 74-year-old female, who is not hospitalized.

Health department epidemiologists are reaching out to those patients whose hospitalization status is unknown, and are reaching out to anyone who has had close contact with the patients.

One Madison County resident is currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

174 Madison County residents have recovered from COVID-19 and five people say they are feeling better.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 123 (64.5%)

38301: 46 (24%)

38356: 5 (3%)

38391: 4 (2%)

38366: 1 (0.5%)

38343: 4 (2%)

38313: 4 (2%)

38392: 1 (0.5%)

38355: 1 (0.5%)

38362: 2 (1.2%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 114 (60%)

White: 59 (31%)

Asian: 5 (2.5%)

Hispanic: 2 (1%)

Other: 5 (2.5%)

Unspecified: 6 (3%)

Gender:

Female: 107 (56%)

Male: 84 (44%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 174 (92%)

Not recovered: 8 (4%)

Better: 3 (1.5%)

Unknown: 3 (1.5%)

Deaths: 2 (1%)

Age: