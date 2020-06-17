32,143 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 497 deaths, 2,180 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 32,143 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, June 17. In addition, 497 people have died and 2,180 have been hospitalized. Another 21,282 have recovered.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Wednesday. The report shows 229 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 21 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 66

Bedford County – 403

Benton County – 8

Bledsoe County – 614

Blount County – 115

Bradley County – 303

Campbell County – 25

Cannon County – 34

Carroll County – 36

Carter County — 22

Cheatham County – 159

Chester County – 14

Claiborne County – 15

Clay County – 11

Cocke County – 27

Coffee County – 97

Crockett County — 19

Cumberland County – 137

Davidson County – 7,082

Decatur County – 14

DeKalb County – 41

Dickson County – 140

Dyer County – 116

Fayette County – 186

Fentress County – 15

Franklin County – 64

Gibson County – 69

Giles County – 23

Grainger County – 22

Greene County – 55

Grundy County – 37

Hamblen County – 92

Hamilton County – 1,881

Hancock County – 1

Hardeman County — 226

Hardin County – 44

Hawkins County – 37

Haywood County — 39

Henderson County — 19

Henry County — 35

Hickman County – 62

Houston County – 10

Humphreys County – 18

Jackson County – 20

Jefferson County – 48

Johnson County – 25

Knox County – 573

Lake County – 689

Lauderdale County – 71

Lawrence County – 72

Lewis County — 5

Lincoln County – 48

Loudon County – 214

Macon County – 209

Madison County – 188

Marion County – 49

Marshall County – 44

Maury County – 177

McMinn County – 170

McNairy County — 33

Meigs County – 29

Monroe County – 93

Montgomery County – 341

Moore County – 5

Morgan County — 21

Obion County — 67

Overton County – 38

Perry County – 28

Pickett County — 4

Polk County – 32

Putnam County – 612

Rhea County – 243

Roane County – 32

Robertson County – 658

Rutherford County – 1,851

Scott County – 14

Sequatchie County – 23

Sevier County – 297

Shelby County – 7,183

Smith County – 43

Stewart County — 16

Sullivan County – 71

Sumner County – 1,119

Tipton County – 534

Trousdale County – 1,460

Unicoi County – 52

Union County — 9

Van Buren County – 5

Warren County – 35

Washington County – 93

Wayne County – 64

Weakley County — 35

White County – 50

Williamson County – 730

Wilson County – 544

Out of state – 570

Pending – 174

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

White – 13,596

Black or African-American – 6,801

Other/Multiracial – 5,209

Asian – 487

Pending – 6,050

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 15,125

Hispanic – 8,484

Pending – 8,534

Gender:

Female – 13,957

Male – 17,211

Pending – 975

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.