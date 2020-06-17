A Mostly Dry Pattern Through Father’s Day

Weather Update – 8:55 a.m. – Wednesday, June 17th

A strong blocking high pressure system is making no hurry to leave the area but that is keeping some pretty but dry days in the forecast. Only little if any chance that anyone will get rain anytime soon. Temperatures will step up day by day until we go back to around the 90 degree mark over the weekend. The first day of summer will be Saturday and Father’s Day is also looking a bit warmer with a slight chance of a quick shower or storm.

TODAY:

A beautiful and bright, sunny day ahead! Highs in the middle 80’s with light northeast winds.





TONIGHT:

Clear skies with a few areas of patchy fog lows in the lower 60’s.



A slight chance of a shower or storm will trickle into the weekend forecast, so stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the weekend forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates including Father’s Day and more!

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @Brian7wbbj

Facebook –Briandaviswbbj

Email – Badavis@wbbjtv.com

