Charging cables recalled by Republic Wireless

Republic Wireless has announced a recall.

Charging cables for relay screenless communication devices can reportedly overheat and partially melt.

Republic has received two reports of the charging cables overheating. No injuries have been reported.

The relay devices and cables were sold online through Target and Amazon.

If you have this item, stop using it and contact Republic Wireless for a free replacement charging cable.

You can contact them at (833) 832-0053, support@relaygo.com or online.