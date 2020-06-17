Construction ahead of schedule for Johnnie Hale Stadium

MILAN, Tenn. — The lights will soon shine a at a newly remodeled stadium.

“With COVID, with the tornado hitting one of the concrete companies in Middle Tennessee, and then with all of the rain at the beginning of this process, we really are amazed we’re on target right now,” said Milan Director of Schools Jonathan Criswell.

“The turnover date is actually the first of August, so we’re a little bit ahead of schedule, and we’re excited about that,” Criswell said.

Construction work on Johnnie Hale Stadium is reaching the final quarter. Criswell explained the progress made over the last several weeks.

“The new home-side bleachers are receiving the finishing touches. They put on the press box the other day, which was quite a feat to watch. They’re finishing that up, along with the ramp and access to the bleachers,” he said.

Workers are also adding layers of rocks to the field to prepare for the laying of turf. Crews have also built a new and unique stadium entrance.

“One of the things we wanted to do was honor the historic success that’s been in Milan over the generations, so we created a display area as you walk into the stadium,” Criswell said.

He said the school district wants to display sports and band memorabilia in those display cases and made a Facebook post calling for alumni to donate items.

He also said people sometimes pass by to take a look at the construction.

“I’ve had the opportunity to go up and speak with them and just reminisce and see what they’re thinking. This really is a great investment in this community,” Criswell said.

Finishing touches to the stadium include visitors’ bleachers, the parking lot, the turf and logos.