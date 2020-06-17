Dyer County sees COVID-19 case spike

DYER COUNTY, Tenn. — One West Tennessee county is experiencing an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

As of Wednesday, Dyer County has 116 confirmed cases of the virus, with 62 recovered.

According to Dyer County Mayor Chris Young, the case count jumped from the 50s to 106 within the last couple of weeks.

He feels that residents are relaxing on precautions and is alarmed by this uptick.

Mayor Young also says they have to be mindful of Lake County’s cases because some Dyer County residents work at the prison there.

“Due to the increase, we have to be diligent about social distancing, washing our hands and wearing our mask. We just have to do better,” Mayor Young said.

The National Guard will be at the Dyer County Health Department Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to help with testing.