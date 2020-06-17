Fuel factory produces hand sanitizer in Huntingdon

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — An inside look at the VP Racing Fuels factory in Huntingdon shows them producing sanitizer in an effort to combat the COVID-19 crisis.

“We produce roughly 30,000 gallons a day. We have product available in 5 gallon pails, we have product available in a 55 gallon drum, as well as a 325 gallon tote,” said Bruce Hendel, Vice President of North American Sales for VP Racing Fuels.

The company announced in early 2019 that they planned to open a new factory in Huntingdon. Not long after starting production, COVID-19 prompted national shutdowns.

That’s when company leaders came together.

“We fast tracked that equipment because we had it on order. We had deposits down on it, but we put it on hold until the fall. So we said, let’s get that equipment in now and start using it for hand sanitizer,” Hendel said.

According to Hendel, the company had just finished updating the Huntingdon building, making it the perfect place to start.

Because of demand, the factory had so many open positions, they held a local job fair in Carroll County.

“We literally hired 40 people in one day. Eventually, that will grow to 100 people at some point,” Hendel said.

The impact on the local community will be felt for a while, since Huntingdon is their only center which produces sanitizer.

“It’s dual purpose in a way. We’re obviously helping the economy, hopefully get back to work from the product we’re producing, and we’re hiring additional people,” Hendel said.

Currently, the Huntingdon facility employs around 60 to 70 people.