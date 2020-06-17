Hardin County sees spike in coronavirus cases, health officials issue warning

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Health is showing a spike in coronavirus cases in Hardin County, but what does that mean?

“Particularly the data for Hardin and McNairy Counties, I’ve seen what I would call a significant growth for the population base that we have,” said Nick Lewis, Hardin Medical Center CEO.

Hardin County now has 40 positive cases of coronavirus. Only 15 of those people have recovered, and as of Tuesday night, five deaths.

Public health director Pattie Kiddy said these new cases are not clusters.

“They’re county-wide, they’re spread out, there’s no rhyme or reason. There’s no age limit. It’s going to affect everyone,” Kiddy said.

Two businesses and a church even posted on social media that they’ve had positive cases, letting their patrons know to take proper precautions.

“I don’t think there’s anything that could encourage people more than for their businesses to be open about who has tested positive, not names, but just that they’ve had one,” Kiddy said. “It just lets everyone else know that they need to practice social distancing, practice our mask, and our hand washing.”

Hardin Medical Center cares for people in Hardin, Decatur, and McNairy counties, and CEO Nick Lewis said this trend is worrisome.

“If we keep seeing this growth, we’ll need to make some community-wide interventions because we will overload the healthcare system,” Lewis said.

“The numbers will continue to go up as long as people don’t practice social distancing, they don’t wear a mask, and they cluster,” Kiddy said.

Kiddy said the virus is still far from over. She recommends when you go out, you need to wear your mask and practice social distancing.

Lewis added the next 14 days are critical to flattening the curve and keeping people healthy.