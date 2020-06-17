JPD investigates shooting on Ridgemont Road

JACKSON, Tenn. — There was a heavy police presence in east Jackson early Wednesday evening.

Investigators with the Jackson Police Department say they are investigating a shooting on Ridgemont Road and Prospect Avenue.

Investigators say several homes on that road were hit with gunshots.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News was at the scene to witness a person of interest taken into custody. Officers have not confirmed if anyone is injured.

