JPD investigates shooting on Ridgemont Road
JACKSON, Tenn. — There was a heavy police presence in east Jackson early Wednesday evening.
Investigators with the Jackson Police Department say they are investigating a shooting on Ridgemont Road and Prospect Avenue.
Investigators say several homes on that road were hit with gunshots.
WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News was at the scene to witness a person of interest taken into custody. Officers have not confirmed if anyone is injured.
