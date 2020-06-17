Local students recognized by Jackson Rotary Club

JACKSON, Tenn. — On Wednesday, the Jackson Rotary Club recognized 10 local students as their 2020 annual scholarship award recipients.

Schools select a student each month to attend Jackson Rotary Club meetings as a Junior Rotarian.

As a Junior Rotarian, they learn how Rotary impacts the community. The club then selects one Junior Rotarian from each area high school for the scholarship.

The students represent nine schools in Jackson. The Rotary Club has done this for 22 years. Each student receives $2,000, which goes towards the college of their choice.

“To be able to offer 20,000 [dollars] in scholarships collectively is a huge honor for our club. The money will go towards their first year of college,” said former Jackson Rotary Club President Greg Alexander.

Two of this year’s scholarship recipients are Keaton Miller and Raven Meadows. Miller was awarded the Thomas Aud Scholarship Award.

That award is in memory of Thomas Aud, a long time member of the club who passed away in 2019.

“I feel really honored and really blessed to be the first person that came to mind when they thought of who should we give this scholarship to,” Miller said.

“I’m proud of myself. I feel like I’ve accomplished something, and I’m going somewhere and doing something that matters,” Meadows said.

Miller is a student at the University School of Jackson, and Meadows is a student at Sacred Heart of Jesus.

Other scholarship recipients include: