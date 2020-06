Milan Fire Department seeks IDs in vehicle fire investigation

MILAN, Tenn. — Two individuals are wanted for questioning in connection to a vehicle fire that occurred on the evening of Sunday, June 7.

A news release from the Milan Fire Department says officials are investigating the fire as an arson.

The fire department is asking anyone with information on the fire or the identity of those pictured to call the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.