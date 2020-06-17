Mugshots : Madison County : 06/16/20 – 06/17/20 June 17, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/9Tomeka Worthy Disorderly conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 2/9Kasheona Street Driving under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption 3/9Brandon Booth Simple domestic assault, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 4/9Chasity McPeake Possession of methamphetamine Show Caption Hide Caption 5/9Cornelius James Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 6/9Jeffery Bratton Unlawful drug paraphernalia, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 7/9Joseph Barnett False imprisonment, aggravated domestic assault, simple domestic assault, interfere with emergency call Show Caption Hide Caption 8/9Marquavious Davis Evading arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 9/9William Clark Possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/16/20 and 7 a.m. on 06/17/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest