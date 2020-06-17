Mugshots : Madison County : 06/16/20 – 06/17/20

1/9 Tomeka Worthy Disorderly conduct

2/9 Kasheona Street Driving under the influence

3/9 Brandon Booth Simple domestic assault, driving on revoked/suspended license

4/9 Chasity McPeake Possession of methamphetamine

5/9 Cornelius James Failure to appear

6/9 Jeffery Bratton Unlawful drug paraphernalia, failure to appear

7/9 Joseph Barnett False imprisonment, aggravated domestic assault, simple domestic assault, interfere with emergency call

8/9 Marquavious Davis Evading arrest



9/9 William Clark Possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia



















The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/16/20 and 7 a.m. on 06/17/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.