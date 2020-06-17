Office chairs recalled due to fall, injury hazard

The HON Company is recalling its office chairs.

The chair’s backs can reportedly break, posing a fall and injury hazard.

HON has received reports of 11 chair backs breaking, including two reports of minor injuries.

The chairs were sold online through Staples and Office Depot.

If you have one of these chairs, stop using it and contact HON for a free replacement back.

The HON Company can be contacted at (800) 833-3964. You can also email them at HONTeamBox@honcompany.com or visit their website and click on “recall notice.”