Small Chance for an Isolated Shower on Thursday

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. – Wednesday, June 17th

It’s the 8th day in a row without rain in Jackson, and temperatures still have not been overly hot nor the humidity excessive. Our current weather pattern will slowly change over the next 48 hours with a heat index in the 90s by Friday. Rain chances are greater than 0% tomorrow but it may still be a few more days before rain returns to most of the area.

TONIGHT

Expect another clear and calm night for West Tennessee. Temperatures will be slightly warmer with humidity up just a bit. Overnight lows will be in the lower 60s Thursday morning.

Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy tomorrow. The chance for rain is 10% so it won’t be impossible to run into a shower in West Tennessee on Thursday but they’re likeliest in between the later hours of the morning and late afternoon. Temperatures will peak in the middle to upper 80s tomorrow. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to become more active next week! Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – http://facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com