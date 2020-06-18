194 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.

JACKSON, Tenn. — Three more Madison County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 194, according to the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department.

The most recent patients are:

a 31-year-old woman, who is not hospitalized.

a 32-year-old person whose hospitalization is unknown.

a 21-year-old woman, who is not hospitalized.

Health department staff are still trying to reach one patient, so their hospitalization status is currently unknown.

One Madison County resident is currently hospitalized, due to COVID-19, according to the health department.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 126 (65%)

38301: 46 (24%)

38356: 5 (2.5%)

38391: 4 (2%)

38366: 1 (0.5%)

38343: 4 (2%)

38313: 4 (2%)

38392: 1 (0.5%)

38355: 1 (0.5%)

38362: 2 (1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 116 (60%)

White: 59 (30%)

Asian: 5 (2.5%)

Hispanic: 2 (1%)

Other: 5 (2.5%)

Unspecified: 7 (4%)

Gender:

Female: 109 (56%)

Male: 84 (44%)

Declined: 1 (1%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 176 (91%)

Not recovered: 7 (4%)

Better: 5 (2%)

Unknown: 4 (2%)

Deaths: 2 (1%)

Age: