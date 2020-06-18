32,829 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 509 deaths, 2,209 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 32,829 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, June 18. In addition, 509 people have died and 2,209 have been hospitalized. Another 21,949 have recovered.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Thursday. The report shows 234 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 21 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 69

Bedford County – 404

Benton County – 8

Bledsoe County –614

Blount County – 118

Bradley County – 305

Campbell County – 26

Cannon County – 34

Carroll County – 36

Carter County — 23

Cheatham County – 161

Chester County – 14

Claiborne County – 16

Clay County – 11

Cocke County – 27

Coffee County – 97

Crockett County — 21

Cumberland County – 138

Davidson County – 7,253

Decatur County – 15

DeKalb County – 41

Dickson County – 140

Dyer County – 122

Fayette County – 189

Fentress County – 15

Franklin County – 64

Gibson County – 70

Giles County – 24

Grainger County – 22

Greene County – 56

Grundy County – 37

Hamblen County – 91

Hamilton County – 1,956

Hancock County – 1

Hardeman County — 226

Hardin County – 46

Hawkins County – 37

Haywood County — 39

Henderson County — 19

Henry County — 35

Hickman County – 62

Houston County – 10

Humphreys County – 18

Jackson County – 21

Jefferson County – 51

Johnson County – 26

Knox County – 594

Lake County – 689

Lauderdale County – 71

Lawrence County – 76

Lewis County — 5

Lincoln County – 48

Loudon County – 221

Macon County – 216

Madison County – 188

Marion County – 49

Marshall County – 45

Maury County – 198

McMinn County – 171

McNairy County — 35

Meigs County – 30

Monroe County – 97

Montgomery County – 356

Moore County – 5

Morgan County — 22

Obion County — 68

Overton County – 38

Perry County – 28

Pickett County — 4

Polk County – 32

Putnam County – 630

Rhea County – 243

Roane County – 32

Robertson County – 670

Rutherford County – 1,888

Scott County – 15

Sequatchie County – 23

Sevier County – 342

Shelby County – 7,290

Smith County – 46

Stewart County — 17

Sullivan County – 71

Sumner County – 1,130

Tipton County – 541

Trousdale County – 1,464

Unicoi County – 52

Union County — 9

Van Buren County – 5

Warren County – 36

Washington County – 99

Wayne County – 64

Weakley County — 36

White County – 51

Williamson County – 742

Wilson County – 565

Out of state – 503

Pending – 171

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

White – 13,903

Black or African-American – 6,895

Other/Multiracial – 5,360

Asian – 492

Pending – 6,179

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 15,335

Hispanic – 8,748

Pending – 8,746

Gender:

Female – 14,268

Male – 17,572

Pending – 989

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.