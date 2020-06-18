A Little More Humid Today

Weather Update – 8:30 a.m. – Thursday, June 18th

With only a small chance of a brief shower, today will likely be the 9th day in a row without rain in Jackson. Despite only having 5 days with measurable rainfall this month, we’ve had 94 rainy days so far in 2020 – that’s a record high number for our year-to-date total! Rain chances are greater than 0% today, but it may still be a few more days before rain returns to most of the area. Next week is looking more active for scattered showers and thunderstorms in West Tennessee.

TODAY

A sunny start and becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon, a slight chance of a shower at best, a high of 85-87.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to become more active next week! We could end up making up for this stretch of dry weather with heavy rain at times on Monday and Tuesday next week. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

