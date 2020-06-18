Art bonds local mother, daughter during pandemic

MILAN, Tenn. — Erika Townsend, a Milan nurse and mother, is making the most out of this pandemic by creating chalk art with her daughter Addison.

Erika says she saw chalk art ideas on Pinterest and thought it would be fun to do while being home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She lets her daughter Addison pick out which one she wants to draw every night.

Here you can see Ninja Turtles and a car ready for road trip to Florida, since Addison has been dreaming of going to the beach!