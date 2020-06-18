Carlock signs with Samford

JACKSON, Tenn. — USJ sent another football product to the next level Thursday morning. Bruins receiver Wesley Carlock signed his official letter to continue his athletic career next fall at Samford University.

Last season Carlock recorded a total of 1,174 receiving yards on 79 receptions, leading the Division II-A classification in both categories. Carlock was also both All-State and All-Region selections, and was a key member of the Bruins run to the 2019 state championship game.

At Thursday’s signing, the former USJ wide out explained why he chose Samford as his college home.

“Samford is a great choice, and I knew from the first visit I took it felt like a homely place and a good place for me to fit in,” said Carlock. “So, I just couldn’t let football go without, you know wanting to do it at the next level.”