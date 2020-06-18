High School Football Preview: Hardin County Tigers

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — Loaded with talent a year ago, Hardin County returns several veteran skill players to the 2020 football roster who are hungry to make a deep playoff run.

This year the Tigers will be looking to defend their Region 6 4A title, and also avenge their overtime loss in the state quarterfinals.

So far this summer, the energy has been high in Savannah, as members of head coach Matthew Smith’s team continue to put in hours of work before the dead period arrives. It’s no surprise that many people expect success from this group come Friday night’s, which is why members of the Tigers are locked in to a day by day progression as they approach the season.

“We’ve got to have some kids step up and get them ready this summer,” said Smith. “And you know our older kids are having to take on the leadership roles. So we’re just in that process of working to try to get ourselves ready for the fall.”

“This is definitely a big season, especially because we’ve had a lot of guys especially in my class that have played since freshman year, and we got a lot of experience,” said senior quarterback Rivers Hunt. “But we can’t look too far ahead, it’s just one game at a time, but definitely big expectations this season.”

Week 1 the Tiger’s hard work throughout the summer will be put to the test, when they open up the season at home against McNairy.