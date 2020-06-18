High School Football Preview: Liberty Tech Crusaders

JACKSON, Tenn. — New faces and new facilities surround the Liberty Tech football program this summer, as anticipation for the fall continues to increase on campus.

Under first year head coach Scott Akin, the Crusaders will be looking to spread the field offensively this season, utilizing their speed to their advantage. Due to strong efforts from Liberty Tech school administrators, Coach Akin’s team has also been able to focus on getting physically stronger in their brand new weight training facility.

During the summer months, most every program in the state of Tennessee is trying to catch up on time lost throughout quarantine. However, the Liberty coaching staff has decided to view this unique time with an optimistic mindset.

“It gives us that individual time with our players that normally we wouldn’t have,” said Akin. “We would be rushed right now trying to install stuff. I’m looking at it as a positive like that. We’re getting to know these kids a whole lot better, and get some good work in individually.”

The Crusaders will continue summer practices in preparation for the 2020 season, traveling to Millington for Week 1.