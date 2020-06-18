Hotter and More Humid on Friday

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. – Thursday, June 18th

Today has been slightly warmer than yesterday, and also a little bit more humid. We’re in the midst of a warming trend that will carry us through the rest of the week and into the first day of Summer on Saturday. A more active weather pattern with scattered showers and thunderstorms will show up in West Tennessee early next week.

TONIGHT

We’ve got partly cloudy skies overhead now but they’ll gradually get clearer later on tonight into Friday morning. Expect calm winds, but increasing humidity, so overnight low temperatures may only drop to the lower and middle 60s by sunrise Friday.

Rain chances are still greater than 0% on Friday but showers continue to look unlikely. We’ll see mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the upper 80s tomorrow afternoon. Due to the increasing humidity, temperatures will feel like the lower 90s at the warmest point of the day. The first day of Summer will be even hotter, but with some cooler afternoons and warm nights to follow. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast including how much rain could fall in West Tennessee next week, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.



Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

