Hundreds gather to remember the life of Katherine Williams

PARIS, Tenn. — The family of country music singer Hank Williams Jr. is remembering the life of a loved one they recently lost.

“She was a sweetheart. She was one of the kindest, she was smart, and she told us all the time she loved her daddy,” said Katherine Williams’ sixth grade math teacher, Beth Weatherford.

Hundreds of people gathered at the football stadium at Henry County High School — Katherine Williams’ alma mater — to remember her life.

“This is all I could do for her. I can’t see her here on Earth, love her or go to her house for breakfast or eat elk burgers with her or any of the things that we did,” said Katherine Williams’ brother, Sam Williams.

Katherine Williams died in a car crash on June 13 in Henry County. Everyone remembers her as someone who loved her family more than anything.

“She stressed that all the time. Those children, her husband, her daddy, her mama, her brother, just the whole family,” Weatherford said.

Weatherford shared her favorite memory from when Katherine Williams was a student in her class.

It was when her and her dad, Hank Williams Jr. came to Parent Day, where he watched his daughter learn in class.

“Just having her and her dad in the class was so special,” Weatherford said.

Several family members sang songs and told stories about Katherine Williams. Her older sister Holly Williams played one of her songs titled “The Highway.”

“This song isn’t appropriate for the situation, but it was one of her favorite songs off my last record. She would always want me to sing it, and asked the kiddos to sing it,” Holly Williams said.

Her former youth pastor also prayed at the memorial, reminding everyone to carry her motto “Be present. Live with peace.”

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to Tomorrow’s Hope Pregnancy Medical Clinic in Paris.