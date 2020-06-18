Jackson Transit Authority unveils new trolley

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Transit Authority unveiled a brand new, 30-foot long trolley style bus.

The trolley bus project started more than 10 years ago with the board members taking an interest in having a trolley replica bus in the JTA fleet.

The delay to receive a trolley style bus was due to funding.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation assisted JTA with funding through the IMPROVE Act grant program, and local assistance came from the City of Jackson.

The bus completion and delivery had originally been set for March. However it was delayed due to the outbreak by two months.

“Here we are today, so funding was low and the magic money was hard to come by, but with good planning and great savings, this happens,” said JTA General Manager Travis Franklin.

The new bus includes a unique paint scheme, wood detailing and a bell.