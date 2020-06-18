Local organization to hold Juneteenth celebration

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Society for African-American Cultural Awareness is preparing to celebrate another year of Juneteenth.

“Our oldest African-American holiday since 1865,” said event organizer Wendy Trice.

Juneteenth, meaning June 19, is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the U.S.

“We’ve been actually doing it in the city for 31 years,” Trice said.

Coordinator Wendy Trice of Friday’s ‘Wake Up Everybody’ Juneteenth celebration said this year’s gathering will be a little different.

“This area, we’re using this area to social distance in case people are not ready to be in the crowd. They can actually drive up and celebrate Juneteenth with us here in the parking lot,” Trice said.

“Get information on registering to vote, information on the 2020 census, information on voter restoration,” Trice said.

During the aftermath of George Floyd’s death, Trice said more people are expected to attend.

“Everybody’s really paying attention to the oldest African-American holiday,” Trice said.

The celebration will be Friday outside of the TR White Sportsplex on Hays Street from 5:30 p.m. from 7:30 p.m.

Organizers ask for those who come to wear a masks.