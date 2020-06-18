Modus Furniture dresser recall

Modus Furniture has announced a recall for Brighton, Travis, and Bevelle dressers.

The recalled dressers are unstable if the mirror is not installed, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or injuries to children.

The tip-over restraint kits that come with the dressers do not comply with the performance requirements of the US Voluntary industry standard.

No incidents have been reported so far.

The dressers were sold at Costco and other furniture stores across the country.

If you have one, keep children away from it and contact Modus for a free compliant replacement tip-over restraint kit.

Call Modus Furniture toll-free at (888) 859-2129 from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or online at www.modusfurniture.com and click on the Recall link at the top of the page for more information.