Mugshots : Madison County : 06/17/20 – 06/18/20

1/7 Charles Dawson Forgery

2/7 Jabryant Carter Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, resisting stop/arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

3/7 Robert Brown Failure to appear, theft of property under $1,000

4/7 Tamara Lemons Violation of community corrections

5/7 Terry Keith Boykin Simple domestic assault

6/7 Timia Strickland Shoplifting/theft of property

7/7 Timothy Spencer Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law













The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/17/20 and 7 a.m. on 06/18/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.