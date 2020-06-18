Obion Co. man faces charges following Monday house fire

SOUTH FULTON, Tenn. — An Obion County man is facing charges related to a house fire following an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

A news release from the TBI says 55-year-old Tony Dillahunt was arrested after an investigation into a house fire that occurred Monday on the 6700 block of West State Line Street in South Fulton.

Investigators with the TBI determined the fire was an arson and found Dillahunt to be the person responsible, according to the release.

Dillahunt has been charged with one count of arson and one count of false or fraudulent insurance claims. He was booked into the Obion County Jail.

The release says there are additional charges from the Obion County Sheriff’s Office.