Over 660 long-term care facilities complete COVID-19 testing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The state of Tennessee announced that almost all of the state’s long-term care facilities have completed their COVID-19 testing.

A release from the governor’s office says over 660 of the 700 facilities have completed their required testing of residents and staff.

“We know long-term care residents are the most vulnerable population to COVID-19, and protecting their health and safety is one of our top priorities in fighting this virus,” said Gov. Bill Lee. “That starts with testing all residents and staff to mitigate the spread of the disease within facilities. I’m grateful to our Unified Command for working with facilities across the state to make testing readily available and effective.”

The release says that Unified Command Group will continue monitor the case numbers and hospitalizations across the state.