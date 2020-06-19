198 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County

JACKSON, Tenn. — Four additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 198, according to the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department.

The newest patients include:

a 19-year-old woman who is not currently hospitalized.

a 32-year-old woman who is not currently hospitalized.

a 49-year-old man who is not currently hospitalized.

a 34-year-old man who is not currently hospitalized.

One resident is currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 128 (65%)

38301: 47 (24%)

38356: 5 (2.5%)

38391: 4 (2%)

38366: 1 (0.5%)

38343: 4 (2%)

38313: 4 (2%)

38392: 1 (0.5%)

38355: 1 (0.5%)

38362: 3 (1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 118 (60%)

White: 61 (31%)

Asian: 5 (2%)

Hispanic: 2 (1%)

Other: 6 (3%)

Unspecified: 6 (3%)

Gender:

Female: 112 (57%)

Male: 86 (43%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 180 (91%)

Not recovered: 8 (4%)

Better: 5 (2%)

Unknown: 3 (2%)

Deaths: 2 (1%)

Age: