198 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — Four additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 198, according to the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department.

Coronavirus

The newest patients include:

  • a 19-year-old woman who is not currently hospitalized.
  • a 32-year-old woman who is not currently hospitalized.
  • a 49-year-old man who is not currently hospitalized.
  • a 34-year-old man who is not currently hospitalized.

One resident is currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

  • 38305: 128 (65%)
  • 38301: 47 (24%)
  • 38356: 5 (2.5%)
  • 38391: 4 (2%)
  • 38366: 1 (0.5%)
  • 38343: 4 (2%)
  • 38313: 4 (2%)
  • 38392: 1 (0.5%)
  • 38355: 1 (0.5%)
  • 38362: 3 (1%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 118 (60%)
  • White: 61 (31%)
  • Asian: 5 (2%)
  • Hispanic: 2 (1%)
  • Other: 6 (3%)
  • Unspecified: 6 (3%)

Gender:

  • Female: 112 (57%)
  • Male: 86 (43%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 180 (91%)
  • Not recovered: 8 (4%)
  • Better: 5 (2%)
  • Unknown: 3 (2%)
  • Deaths: 2 (1%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 1 (1%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 11 (5%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 28 (14%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 29 (15%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 39 (20%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 48 (24%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 25 (13%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 13 (6%)
  • 80+: 4 (2%)
Categories: COVID-19 Updates, Local News, News

Related Posts