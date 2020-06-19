198 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County
JACKSON, Tenn. — Four additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 198, according to the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department.
The newest patients include:
- a 19-year-old woman who is not currently hospitalized.
- a 32-year-old woman who is not currently hospitalized.
- a 49-year-old man who is not currently hospitalized.
- a 34-year-old man who is not currently hospitalized.
One resident is currently hospitalized due to COVID-19.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 128 (65%)
- 38301: 47 (24%)
- 38356: 5 (2.5%)
- 38391: 4 (2%)
- 38366: 1 (0.5%)
- 38343: 4 (2%)
- 38313: 4 (2%)
- 38392: 1 (0.5%)
- 38355: 1 (0.5%)
- 38362: 3 (1%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 118 (60%)
- White: 61 (31%)
- Asian: 5 (2%)
- Hispanic: 2 (1%)
- Other: 6 (3%)
- Unspecified: 6 (3%)
Gender:
- Female: 112 (57%)
- Male: 86 (43%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 180 (91%)
- Not recovered: 8 (4%)
- Better: 5 (2%)
- Unknown: 3 (2%)
- Deaths: 2 (1%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 1 (1%)
- 11 – 20 years: 11 (5%)
- 21 – 30 years: 28 (14%)
- 31 – 40 years: 29 (15%)
- 41 – 50 years: 39 (20%)
- 51 – 60 years: 48 (24%)
- 61 – 70 years: 25 (13%)
- 71 – 80 years: 13 (6%)
- 80+: 4 (2%)