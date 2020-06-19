2 teens arrested after report of shots fired

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two teenage boys are in custody after a report of shots fired in east Jackson Friday morning.

Jackson police responded to a report of shots fired shortly after 5:30 a.m. Friday near Conalco Drive.

Officers spotted juveniles running near Royal Arms Apartments, and then saw two juveniles getting into a car and leave the apartments.

Police say officers had a short car chase, which ended when the car hit a tractor-trailer truck stopped at the intersection of Whitehall Street and North Parkway.

According to a news release, the driver was identified as a 15-year-old boy and the passenger was a 14-year-old boy.

The release says the car had been reported stolen from a home on Point-O-Woods Drive, and the 14-year-old was found in possession of a handgun.

Both boys were taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries, the release says.

The driver of the tractor-trailer truck was not injured.

Both boys are charged with theft of property over $1,000 for possession of the stolen vehicle. The 15-year-old is also charged with evading arrest, and the 14-year-old is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.