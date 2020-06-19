34,017 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 515 deaths, 2,238 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 34,017 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday, June 19. In addition, 515 people have died and 2,238 have been hospitalized. Another 22,531 have recovered.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Friday. The report shows 241 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 21 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 74

Bedford County – 416

Benton County – 8

Bledsoe County – 614

Blount County – 119

Bradley County – 314

Campbell County – 26

Cannon County – 34

Carroll County – 36

Carter County — 27

Cheatham County – 164

Chester County – 14

Claiborne County – 16

Clay County – 13

Cocke County – 27

Coffee County – 99

Crockett County — 25

Cumberland County – 137

Davidson County – 7,502

Decatur County – 15

DeKalb County – 41

Dickson County – 145

Dyer County –141

Fayette County – 193

Fentress County – 15

Franklin County – 65

Gibson County – 74

Giles County – 24

Grainger County – 25

Greene County – 55

Grundy County – 39

Hamblen County – 96

Hamilton County – 2,000

Hancock County – 2

Hardeman County — 252

Hardin County – 51

Hawkins County – 38

Haywood County — 40

Henderson County — 19

Henry County — 36

Hickman County – 63

Houston County – 10

Humphreys County – 18

Jackson County – 21

Jefferson County – 59

Johnson County – 26

Knox County – 609

Lake County – 689

Lauderdale County – 71

Lawrence County – 78

Lewis County — 5

Lincoln County – 48

Loudon County – 226

Macon County – 217

Madison County – 190

Marion County – 48

Marshall County – 44

Maury County – 205

McMinn County – 172

McNairy County — 38

Meigs County – 30

Monroe County – 108

Montgomery County – 363

Moore County – 5

Morgan County — 22

Obion County — 71

Overton County – 40

Perry County – 28

Pickett County — 4

Polk County – 32

Putnam County – 643

Rhea County – 247

Roane County – 34

Robertson County – 703

Rutherford County – 1,990

Scott County – 15

Sequatchie County – 22

Sevier County – 387

Shelby County – 7,623

Smith County – 48

Stewart County — 17

Sullivan County – 72

Sumner County – 1,155

Tipton County – 551

Trousdale County – 1,464

Unicoi County – 52

Union County — 9

Van Buren County – 5

Warren County – 36

Washington County – 101

Wayne County – 64

Weakley County — 39

White County – 52

Williamson County – 767

Wilson County – 580

Out of state – 566

Pending – 204

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

White – 14,235

Black or African-American – 7,075

Other/Multiracial – 501

Asian – 5,525

Pending – 6,681

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 15,7399

Hispanic – 9,001

Pending – 9,277

Gender:

Female – 14,832

Male – 18,180

Pending – 1,005

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.