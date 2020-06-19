Churches come together for unity event

JACKSON, Tenn. — A worship service put the “unity” into community.

Community members gathered at the Amp in downtown Jackson for an evening of worship.

Different churches came together to host the service. Regional Inter-Faith Association and Keep My Hood Good were also at the service.

Pastor Darian Brown said everyone prayed for peace, restoration, healing and revival in the community and the nation.

“We hope that everyone who comes out feels connected with their brothers and sisters here in the city. They feel encouraged after they leave, but also that they feel they can connect with people of different races and backgrounds,”

Attendees had the opportunity to donate to RIFA and Keep My Hood Good.