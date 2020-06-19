Free toy giveaways to be held over weekend

JACKSON, Tenn. — Kids will be able to get free toys at a special event.

Pressed Ministries in Jackson has partnered with Toys for Tots, Good360 and Shiloh Ministry for a toy giveaway Saturday morning.

There are 673 bags of toys for kids ages two to 17. Each child will be given one bag of toys.

For those interested, the giveaway will be held at North Parkway Middle School in Jackson starting at 11 a.m.

“Make sure that they have a child with them or children with them, and when they drive up we will come outside and give them their toys,” said organizer, Tiffany Spight.

“We start at 11 a.m. We will not let cars into the parking lot until 10 a.m., and you will be given a card to keep everyone in line,” said volunteer Willis Smith.

A Toys for Tots giveaway will also be held in Lexington at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Montgomery Cultural Center.