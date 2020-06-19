Investigators discover over $568,000 in drugs in Humboldt

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — A recent investigation led to the discovery of just over a half a million dollars of drugs; the largest in six years.

“We were able to get a search warrant, and that’s when we determined that the package contained almost six kilograms of methamphetamine and 872 30-milligram oxycontin pills,” said West Tennessee Drug Task Force Special Agent Johnie Carter.

According to leaders with the West Tennessee Drug Task Force, six kilograms equals just over 12 pounds of meth, which costs around $551,040. The oxycontin cost around $17,440.

“For a town the size of Humboldt, really even for a town the size of Memphis, that’s still a really good seizure,” Carter said.

Combined, agents seized just over a half million dollars worth of drugs Thursday in Humboldt. It led to the arrest of 66-year-old Ronnie Young.

“We were led there due to an investigation. We’ve been working on the sale of narcotics in West Tennessee,” Carter said.

Carter said agents received some information about a suspicious package. Investigators checked it out with a K9 from the Jackson Police Department, who alerted to the drugs inside.

According to a release, undercover agents delivered the package to the house, and Young allegedly accepted it.

“We were also able to seize scales and U.S. currency from the residence, as well as a loaded hand gun,” Carter said.

Carter said Young admitted to agents he was previously convicted of several felony charges, preventing him from owning a gun.

Young is currently in the Gibson County Jail awaiting arraignment.