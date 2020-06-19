Light Trap Books opens in downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — For those who enjoy reading a good book, Light Trap Books in downtown Jackson has officially opened its doors.

“Light Trap Books is a new and used independent bookstore. We can order any title you want,” said store owner, Lauren Smothers.

Cooking books, contemporary fiction, biographies and more can can be ordered.

“I think it’s wonderful to see folks coming out because without the community, Light Trap wouldn’t be possible,” Smothers said. “I had a kick starter campaign in February and the goal was to raise $10,000 for the store, and we raised $11,000 and most of the donations came from.”

The passion of writing and being a teacher is what motivated Smothers into opening a bookstore. She said this is something she has wanted to do for four years.

“I really have a vision for a place for the community,” Smothers said. “Kind of third space where people can dialogue about the issues in their community and can educate themselves and also entertain.”

Smothers said she believes this is a store for Jackson and for the wider West Tennessee community.

Due to social distancing guidelines, there will be a limit of 10 customers in the store at a time.

Masks are recommended and hand sanitizer stations will be available. After opening weekend, Light Trap’s hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays through Saturdays.

The bookstore is located at 202C West Lafayette Street in Jackson.