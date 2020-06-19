Man charged after $568,000 in drugs seized in Humboldt

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — A man is in custody after more than $500,000 in drugs are recovered from a Humboldt home.

According to the 28th Judicial District Drug Task Force, Ronnie Young, 66, is charged with two counts of possession of a schedule II drug with intent to sell, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of a weapon during the commission of a dangerous felony and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Agents with the Drug Task Force searched Young’s home on North 14th Street in Humboldt on Thursday after receiving information about a suspicious package, according to a news release. The release says agents received a warrant to search the package and found almost six kilograms of methamphetamine and 872 Oxycontin pills.

Agents delivered the package to the North 14th Street home and Young accepted the package, the release says.

Agents found electronic scales, money, and a loaded gun in the home.

The release says the street value of the pills is about $17,440 and the street value of the methamphetamine is approximately $551,040. Agents estimate the total value of the seizure was approximately $568,480.