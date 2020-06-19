Mugshots : Madison County : 06/18/20 – 06/19/20 June 19, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/17Melanie Lucas Simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 2/17Cedric Jones Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 3/17Cedric Moten Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 4/17Charles Farr Aggravated assault, reckless endangerment Show Caption Hide Caption 5/17Clinton Gunn Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 6/17Davaris Dewalt Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 7/17James Gadbaw Simple domestic assault, criminal impersonation Show Caption Hide Caption 8/17Jamie Sosa DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 9/17Julie Wood Aggravated burglary Show Caption Hide Caption 10/17Lekisher Delaney Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 11/17Lloyd Springfield Violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 12/17Miranda Stewart Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 13/17Ozie Pearson Aggravated domestic assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 14/17Roderick Howard Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 15/17Ronald Purdy Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 16/17Sherry Bolton Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 17/17Yasmin Winkler Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 06/18/20 and 7 a.m. on 06/19/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest